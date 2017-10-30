LETTER: Dead sheep and poor journalism — Phillip Dexter replies to Gareth van Onselen

But to his rant. My experience at the hands of Nzimande was nothing like the clash between Nzimande and Zuma. I opposed Nzimande from the very first day he supported Jacob Zuma for president for he did so in the name of the SACP. For the uneducated, such as Van Onselen, for the general secretary of the SACP to convince the party to do such a thing was unprecedented in the history of the alliance. That was a matter of principle.

That I paid a heavy price for this is a matter of public record, even if Van Onselen has no sympathy for me. I could hardly have been motivated by ambition to take a decision that would lead to my loss of employment and income. I think history has proved me right on that score.

Nzimande, on the other hand, was personally loyal to Zuma only in so far as it took him to Cabinet. His recent fallout with Zuma has nothing to do with any principle, since he never once opposed Zuma on any issue until very recently. Perhaps Van Onselen could enlighten me if I am mistaken in this regard, since he claims to know so much about what goes on inside the ANC. Mine was therefor not a personal whine. I used my real, lived experiences to illustrate that I could attest to these things, something Van Onselen clearly cannot claim to be doing.

He accuses me of jumping from party to party, as if resigning once from the ANC, going to COPE and then rejoining the ANC is worse than most of the members of his party, the DA, who went from either the PFP/DP/KP/NP/ANC/ID/ etc. to the DP, then to the DA. I have never heard him criticise any of these people. In the period of political fluidity our country has experienced many have changed parties, including the former and present leaders of the DA, who were both once members of and/or supporters of the ANC.

Just because I realised my error is not hypocrisy. It’s called having the humility to know when you are wrong and admitting it. The real issue that irks Van Onselen is that he cannot abide anyone joining the ANC, because he wants to sell the nonsense story that the ANC and Jacob Zuma are one and the same thing. It’s also because he is a right-wing, neoconservative, anti-communist bigot.

I resigned from the SACP because of the errors Nzimande made and the fact that the SACP leadership at the time covered for him. Once again, I did this to defend a principle. Of course, Van Onselen can’t see that because in his view, only his principles count. I argued then that Nzimande’s actions would divide the party, the ANC and Cosatu, and that is exactly what has happened.

The claim that I was the cause of the divisions in COPE (apart from it being a contradiction of what he elsewhere claims about me, namely that I am ineffectual, that my views and actions go unnoticed or are parochial) has got to be one of the biggest whoppers in his piece. Even an amateur researcher, such as Van Onselen clearly is, would know about the cause of the divisions in COPE.

That there are no divisions in COPE anymore is because almost all of the members of COPE left, many soon after I did, and they either returned to the ANC, which I encouraged, or to the very DA that Van Onselen used to work for. Of course, in his completely unbiased mind, those who joined the DA were principled.

As for my various statements being contradictory, I challenge Van Onselen to do exactly as he has suggested. Print them all. Maybe actually read them all. What runs through them is a consistent, genuine commitment to fight for freedom, democracy, socialism and against corruption. These have been backed up by my own actions.

I suggest Van Onselen look at my track record in the various organisations I have served in. Never once have I been involved in the misuse or abuse of funds. On the contrary, I have paid the price for standing up against such practices. That may not mean much to Van Onselen, but I am proud of my track record and I have been shown to have been on the right side of history. Many of my colleagues and comrades now acknowledge that and that is what matters to me, not Van Onselen’s jaundiced views.

As for my critique of these issues in the ANC since I rejoined in 2011, that has been consistent in terms what I have written and what I have raised in my branch and in any other ANC forums or structures.

Van Onselen’s claim that me calling Nzimande a "malevolent borderline personality" is incoherent, I can only assume it is because Van Onselen does not understand English. At no point did I suggest that these were hereditary traits.

My take on Van Onselen is that he was wounded by his own experience of being a middle manager in the DA. When he was sacked by the political leadership, he scurried off to the relative safety of being a columnist for a newspaper. So, just as with the theatre critic who never acts but can tell every actor how they should perform, Van Onselen sits at his desk and tells political activists how they should behave, never actually taking any political action himself. That I should find myself the target of his frustration, born out of his own impotence is bizarre.

British MP Dennis Healey, when he was attacked by fellow MP Sir Geoffrey Howe, likened the experience to "being savaged by a dead sheep". It is an irritation when such things happen, but in truth it can’t do any real damage, since anyone who really knows me will see through Van Onselen’s lies and his bile. That the Business Day allows Van Onselen to publish such personal drivel and call it journalism is scandalous.

Phillip Dexter

Dexter is a member of the ANC. He writes in his personal capacity.