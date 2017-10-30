LETTER: ANC think-tank runs dry

The state of the nation as outlined in Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement results from two decades of flawed thinking.

The ANC wouldn’t be able to sell its outdated economic ideas to Karl Marx, given how many times it has been wrong in the past 100 years.

Simply put, the ANC think-tank is overflowing with ideas on how to spend money but has none on how to create wealth.

Half of the government seems happy to play the struggle game, while the other half are looting the Treasury and heading for the hills. This is a well-travelled road and we have obviously learnt nothing from history, or indeed events in other states that unfolded before our very eyes.

Bernard BensonParklands