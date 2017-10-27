LETTER: Two ways to transform

The finance minister argued in his medium-term budget policy statement for growth and transformation. But has he considered that these goals may be contradictory? The state-owned enterprises have surely been transformed by now, but many are a disaster. Could they have transformed too fast?

Somehow the national debate has lost sight of the existence of two different roads to transformation. The road we are on is forced transformation: industry codes, targets and racial quotas, which are ever tightening. Could it be that natural transformation may be more successful?

It may well be that transformation as practised now is blocking fundamental and lasting transformation. The flaw in our system of transformation is that blacks compete with blacks for top positions, and whites with whites. What we have is a form of virtual apartheid — blacks and whites sealed off from each other, in silos. This is the inevitable consequence of a demographically-based system of transformation.

Open competition in the market may be the key to the revolutionary economic transformation that has so long been eluding us. I believe we would double our economy in 15 years if we took the plunge.

Willem CronjeVia e-mail