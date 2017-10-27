LETTER: The opaque life of Brian

It is quite clear from everything that has been said about both the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund and Eskom itself that the situation was incredibly badly mishandled and misjudged (Molefe: I was a permanent employee, October 24). The latest ramblings from Brian Molefe that he was in fact a permanent employee only makes the situation more opaque.

It is a clear scientific exercise to have Eskom produce the paperwork to clear up whether he was a permanent employee or not. This can be gleaned from their records, if untainted.

Any labour practitioner would explain that the situation is disastrous, an industrial relations nightmare. Not only has he mismanaged the situation and embarrassed Eskom, but this has embarrassed SA.

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesman