LETTER: Tax amnesty is last hope

Claire Bisseker said the initial results of the past year’s special voluntary disclosure programme (SVDP) were disappointing (More resentful taxpayers will not pay up, October 17). The true position is more complicated.

Although information would have flowed automatically to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) under the common reporting standard, certain countries, most notably Switzerland, would have had difficulty providing information without taxpayers having had the opportunity to "come clean" under the SVDP.

The SVDP was designed on the assumption that all amounts abroad were income. In the event, it turned out that in more than 70% of the applications dealt with by practitioners, the amounts abroad were derived from capital, such as inheritances and preimmigration earnings. This meant it was more favourable to apply under the open-ended voluntary disclosure programme (VDP). Accordingly, to judge the success of the SVDP, one would need to look at the outcome of the VDP applications made in the same period.

Furthermore, the point of a programme such as the SVDP is to persuade taxpayers who have arguable positions to give up those positions in exchange for certainty by paying a fixed levy. Thus it cannot be said that without the SVDP, SARS would have recovered more tax.

Indeed, this is why the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the architect of the common reporting standard, recommended that countries implement an amnesty prior to the advent of the standard.

There is also the exchange control side of the SVDP. Reportedly, more than 30,000 exchange control applications were filed (20,000 in the last two weeks) and a similar amount to that raised in 2003 is expected to be raised.

Individuals who should have, but did not, apply for the SVDP or VDP will find themselves in a very uncomfortable space. The government authority chasing them in the first instance will be SARS, not the National Prosecuting Authority, and there will be a political imperative to make an example of them so as to encourage others to come clean and discourage future noncompliance.

Also, financial institutions globally are requiring clients to show they are tax compliant in their country of tax residence. Noncompliance is no longer an option. The VDP is the only life raft left.

