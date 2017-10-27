LETTER: Statistician obfuscates

Outgoing statistician-general Pali Lehohla is nothing if not determined. In his most recent public address, he once again propagates the myth that we are regressing in all spheres. This time it is to repeat the debunked claim that the university system is going backwards.

His myth construction involves the simple failure to separate out full-time and distance -education students, whereby he ends up assessing the system as "constipated". This raises the question as to whose thinking is stuck.

Yes, participation rates by group are skewed; no, it is black graduates who are now in the majority. This example highlights the replacement of evidence-based policy making with policy-based evidence making.

This proceeds via a three step process. One, take an ideological position; two, massage data to confirm; three, posture to continue the tale of privilege by the minority. Voila — policy-based evidence making, a new tool for the scientocrats. It trumps all since it is guaranteed to be true.

Perhaps the incoming statistician-general will refrain from being overly interpretive and leave that task to the political head?

Uh-oh, be careful what you wish for.

Michael KahnVia e-mail