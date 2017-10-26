LETTER: Eskom behaviour tells all

Winston Churchill once said: "I no longer listen to what people say, I just watch what they do. Behaviour never lies." Knowing what we know now about the shenanigans that went on behind the scenes at Eskom, and casting our minds back to Brian Molefe’s tears, Ben Ngubane’s vociferous defence of him (he too appeared to be close to tears on national television at one stage) and the insistent claim that everything happening at Eskom was above board, one cannot but be reminded of Churchill’s musing. Indeed, behaviour never lies.

The behaviour of Molefe and Ngubane said it all accurately, although we failed to catch on at the time. They overreacted and played the victim card. Molefe even sought to take refuge at some nonexistent Saxonwold shebeen.

We now know why — they knew the truth would eventually be uncovered.

So audacious were they that they even sought to cover their tracks by having Molefe go back to try to make the evidence go away.

At each turn, it is now clear they sought to make us believe a particular narrative, but their behaviour and the documentation they generated in the process is providing us with an audit trail to learn what really happened.

Kola JolaoluCape Town