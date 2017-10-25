LETTER: Silent Cyril let us down

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has told MPs he is not captured by foreign forces or the Guptas. He claims not to be captured by anyone. He tries to set himself apart from compromised ministers like Mosebenzi Zwane and Lynne Brown. He is wrong.

Oh yes, Cyril has been captured. He remains Cyril the Silent, a man who said nothing when he could have said so much; a man who — when it really mattered — was a silent coward and greedy fraud; the man who should have done, but didn’t; who protected President Jacob Zuma, defended the worst aspects of a disgraceful presidency and stood silent when our land called out for men of integrity. Marikana was his Waterloo. How dare he now pretend to still be a man of honour? He failed the Marikana miners and their families. And, therewith, he failed us all too.

For shame, Cyril. You have protected and defended Zuma and his gangsters for too long now. You have evaded the obvious for years. You used to be somebody once. Now go.

Mark LoweDurban

