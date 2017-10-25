LETTER: Just sell SAA voetstoets

Peter Bruce is right that action needs to be taken regarding South African Airways (SAA) but his suggestions are too complicated (Gigaba needs serious wings to save SAA, October 19). As a country we cannot afford any of the requested Treasury bail-outs, nor can we refinance this debt.

SAA should be sold for the highest bid (which may be as much as R1), with the government having a veto right on a couple of possible buyers. The buyer must take over all the debt liabilities. Then let the buyer restructure/prioritise/sell off parts/rebrand at its discretion. If we open the opportunities, the market niches will be filled.

Anthony Still

Waverley

