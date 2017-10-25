Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Good news from the FBI

25 October 2017 - 05:00
Security gaurds try to prevent photographs being taken, outside property owned by the Guptas, in Saxonwold, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The news that the Guptas are being investigated by both the US (FBI) and the UK (Office for Serious Fraud) is both good and bad.

Good in the sense that they will almost certainly be going to jail for a long, long time. Bad in the sense that they probably won’t serve their sentences here, but instead in the US or UK where they will pass their remaining days in relative comfort.

Good in the sense that in the US and UK they won’t be given early parole or "pardoned" by a corrupt president. Good in the sense that the FBI will probably target one or two of the weak ones, then get them in an interrogation room and cut a deal with them to turn witness for the prosecution. Good in the sense that those one or two will then start squealing like pigs and spill the beans on their South African connections.

Good in the sense that the whole South African arm of the Gupta mob will then be implicated in the whole saga and prosecuted. Even "Shaun the Sheep" won’t be able to do anything in the face of that evidence. Good in the sense that they will be prosecuted in SA and serve their sentences here too. They will then have to choose between joining the 28s or 29s gang, which has its own complications.

Finally, good in the sense that the person who could grant them a "pardon" or engineer their early parole won’t be able to do so because he will be one of them. Actually, it’s all good.

James DrewVia e-mail

