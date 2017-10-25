Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Banks fail the smell test

25 October 2017 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Our banks are so very proud of their services, yet when you test them, they stink. I tried to order some forex for overseas travel — just a few notes "in case". I used to be able to walk into a branch, but this time I was asked to order online. I did so.

The only nearby option for collection was "Cape Town", so I added "XXX branch". Just in case, I checked with XXX. "On no!", they said. "You have to collect at the Adderley Street branch." In a 25km round trip I must drive into the city, find parking and find the bank. For this I have to pay a large commission. Capitec, here I come.

Prof Philip LloydRosebank, Cape Town

