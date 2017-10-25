LETTER: And after Mandela … ?

Shortly after Nelson Mandela became president, I remember an incident that has come back to haunt me. I was on a plane going from SA to Australia. Next to me sat a so-called coloured man. He was emigrating and was going to settle in Sydney.

"You must be mad!" I exclaimed with youthful hubris. It was the dawning of a new democracy. I spouted forth the usual clichés about how SA would flourish, how ours was a success story far removed from other liberation movements that ended in tears. "And we have Mandela!" I gasped.

He looked at me and asked: "But what will happen after Mandela?" Today, I am afraid, that is a question too sad to answer.

Herman LateganGreen Point