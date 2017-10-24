LETTER: Zuma game plan in open

President Jacob Zuma has now laid his game plan on the table. It is geared solely towards ensuring a safe exit for him and protection for his close associates.

I vividly remember an ANC insider expressing his deep concern a year ago about the danger Zuma poses, especially since he knows that he may end up in jail when he is no longer president.

With that moment of truth fast approaching, the ANC elective conference in December being the first hurdle to overcome, he is employing a two-pronged strategy: first, preparing a way for his former wife to take over the ANC presidency in December, opening the door for her to become SA’s president in 2019; and then discrediting Cyril Ramaphosa, the most serious threat to his plans.

The first such endeavour was to portray Ramaphosa as a worse womaniser than Zuma himself, and lately by calling him a traitor. So far Ramaphosa has played his cards well, making it more risky for Zuma to let him go without risking a serious split within the already shaky alliance.

On the one hand, Zuma’s desperate bid to surround himself with loyalists as the battle heats up indicates a weakening of his position. On the other hand, it shows that he is preparing for a fierce battle, knowing the outcome of the elective conference could seal his fate.

This outcome of this battle within the ANC is of immense importance to SA. It will determine whether our country is going to return to the

high road on the principles of the founding fathers of this once-proud liberation movement or whether it will continue on the road of state capture and corruption.

It will also determine how history will judge the ANC: will it be remembered as the liberation movement that inspired the world a mere two decades ago under the leadership of Nelson Mandela or will it remembered as just another liberation movement that turned its back on the cause for which many brave men and women

had given their all to create a better world for future generations?

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag