LETTER: Rural US are true patriots

Simon Barber’s article on the current political atmosphere in the US revealed more than he intended. Those people who now occupy the boondocks are the remnants of the hardy 18th-and 19th-century pioneers who opened up the vast hinterland and made the present country possible. It can be argued that the gripe of the rural communities and the working class is that the liberal leadership invested in the Democratic Party — city-based as he notes — has long looked down upon these Republicans.

In pursuit of amassing personal wealth of inordinate extent the largely Democratic business community has happily sacrificed local jobs and opportunities for those who may aspire to move from country to city.

I recently travelled by car through an extensive part of the eastern states from Washington, DC, southwards to Atlanta. A notable feature of many houses in rural areas is the US flag flown and every small community has a well-cared-for Baptist church. This is not "fake piety and phony patriotism", this is the real thing, which liberal intellectuals cannot understand.

That "Republican red" Barber denigrates is intensely patriotic, while the economic dynamism of the big cities is committed to the dollar in the corporate pocket first. The huge number of immigrants in cities, many voteless, are just the economic cannon fodder of the liberal business community.

Yes, Donald Trump is often inept and gauche, lacking in political subtlety, but he has tapped into the ideals of rural people that wish to see America great again.

Not a bad tyranny for the US.

Robert StoneLinden