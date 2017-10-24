Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reshuffle a slap in face

24 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma is nothing but a slap in the face, not just for Blade Nzimande but the citizens of this country. Perhaps that is the reason Zuma did not even bother explaining why he made such silly decisions.

Less than seven months ago he did the same when he replaced finance minister Pravin Gordhan with his stooge, Malusi Gigaba.

This is clearly not in the interests of the country but to protect his own circles. How else do you explain appointing ministers and reshuffling them less than seven months later? How do you appoint a person who only has three years of experience as an MP to head the state security portfolio? No sane president would do this.

Zuma has shown the country and the world that he does not have our interests at heart.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Gerrie Nel could use Duduzane Zuma ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA: SA needs an economic ...
Opinion
3.
Economic growth in SA: what has gone wrong?
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba could end up reducing ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Will the market understand if Gigaba ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Cabinet purge inevitable
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reshuffle all about Zuma
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rumours about ANC true
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.