LETTER: Reshuffle a slap in face

The cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma is nothing but a slap in the face, not just for Blade Nzimande but the citizens of this country. Perhaps that is the reason Zuma did not even bother explaining why he made such silly decisions.

Less than seven months ago he did the same when he replaced finance minister Pravin Gordhan with his stooge, Malusi Gigaba.

This is clearly not in the interests of the country but to protect his own circles. How else do you explain appointing ministers and reshuffling them less than seven months later? How do you appoint a person who only has three years of experience as an MP to head the state security portfolio? No sane president would do this.

Zuma has shown the country and the world that he does not have our interests at heart.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein