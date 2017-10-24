LETTER: DA growing and delivering

The Business Day editorial of October 12 (Imagine a new political home) was wrong to refer to the DA as a party that has outlived its usefulness. An attempt was made to justify the claim by referring to the DA as a party for minorities with no discernible plan for economic growth or a platform to unite South Africans.

While the party has experienced challenges, these are a result of our growing footprint across the country. We have been quick to address these and will continue with our programme of building a better SA.

The DA is the only party in SA to have increased its support in each election cycle since 1994. Our organic growth has been across all racial groups — more than 16-million people now live in parts of the country governed by the DA, where pro-poor budgets are restoring the dignity of our people.

When we took over Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane we came across a shocking culture of corruption where millions had been diverted to enrich an ANC politically connected few.

DA mayors in these municipalities are cleaning up the mess as a critical first step towards restoring confidence and attracting investment. Since assuming office in 2016, more than 4,500 title deeds have been handed over in Johannesburg and Tshwane alone.

Our Plan for Growth and Jobs, supported by the Vision 2029 blueprint adopted at the 2015 DA federal congress, involves cutting the public sector wage bill, reducing our bloated government to 15 ministries and achieving the required 8% economic growth rate necessary to reduce our unsustainable unemployment rate.

South Africans are tired of political rhetoric that does nothing to ensure their inclusive participation in the economy. It is for this reason that the DA has become a home for millions of South Africans, and potentially many more, because of our unwavering commitment to create a free and fair opportunity society for all.

Refiloe Nt’sekheDA national spokeswoman