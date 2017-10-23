LETTER: Scrap visas for Kiwis

There will be many things on the plate of new Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, but the first thing she should do is cancel the visa requirement for New Zealanders. Requiring visas for Kiwis because they imposed a visa requirement on South Africans earlier in 2017 was always a petty overreaction by the minister at the time (Malusi Gigaba).

It has served no purpose other than to unnecessarily hinder low-risk visitors to the country and is so ludicrous that many New Zealanders planning a trip are completely oblivious to it and find out only when they are denied boarding for their flights to SA. I know almost no Kiwis, yet somehow I have direct knowledge of several of them denied boarding since the visas were introduced. In the Super Rugby season, a player was denied entry because his visa did not extend into the play-off stage.

I get that it’s irritating when other countries make life difficult for South Africans to visit, but New Zealand was always an outlier among developed nations in not requiring visas for entry, which made it more likely that South Africans looking for a place to take them in (or just earn some dollars for a short while) would choose New Zealand, as once you’re there it’s pretty easy to overstay or work illegally.

This ultimately forced their government’s hand to institute visas. SA should not be shooting itself in the foot financially by making it more difficult for visitors from a wealthy country to visit here — we need the jobs, the fiscus needs the taxes. It’s a no-brainer.

Charge them a reciprocal R1,000 at the airport when they land if you have to make a point, but for God’s sake let them come and visit without the paperwork hassle.

Suhail SulemanClaremont