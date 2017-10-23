Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Measure of our depravity

23 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Many great minds have emphasised the truism that a nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members — children, the elderly, the needy and the handicapped.

By that measure our society is sick.

We are led by a depraved government that continues to loot the country’s wealth, siphoning off billions of rand to enrich a few while almost 40% of citizens are unemployed and the scale of poverty is obscene.

The level of our depravity is graphically illustrated by the fact that our country has allowed mentally ill patients to die out of sight, without proper care. History will judge us harshly indeed for allowing this to happen.

AJ KonigkramerDurban

