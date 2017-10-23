LETTER: Avoid dramas over audits

It is a concern that the auditor-general appears to be seeking to cultivate the sympathy of politicians (and perhaps the public) by alleging intimidation and lack of co-operation from its clients. Even if there is merit to these complaints, it is unhelpful as it may lead to the hardening of positions.

The auditor-general should rather advise its clients to approach the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) to arbitrate on issues of disagreement with its findings and avoid the drama of threats of litigation in the public domain, which serve only to further diminish confidence in our public institutions.

It is common knowledge that the auditor-general relies on private audit firms to conduct most of its audits, and as we now know these firms are not always unimpeachable in their conduct. Whether we like it or not, factionalism is the order of the day, everyone is suspected of furthering a hidden agenda, and this is regrettably also playing itself out in the public sector audit process.

The fact that the malfeasance of at least one of the nation’s largest audit firms is now out in the open is not helping matters. It is now commonplace to hear that public sector institutions are disagreeing with the auditor-general’s audit findings and threatening litigation.

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and Irba should work to stem this tide and ensure that whatever disagreements arise in the audit process are resolved professionally, objectively, independently and expeditiously without fear or favour — away from the public glare.

Kola JolaoluCape Town