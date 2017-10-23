Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC harms small business

23 October 2017 - 05:30
Michael Bagraim’s letter refers (The race to the bottom, October 17). My son and I own a small business and what Bagraim says is absolutely right. I look forward to him taking office after the 2019 elections.

As a family we are extremely cautious investing our hard-earned cash back into the business because of the effect the ANC/Zuma government is having on the economy. This is also the mood we find among our customers.

We are also very careful who we employ as we cannot get rid of a bad employee, so with the approval of our long-term staff we spread the load and give extra pay instead. Employment is not created, [and that is] because of the ANC — nobody else is to blame.

To do the right thing for SA, the ANC must get rid of President Jacob Zuma, as only the party can do it. It only keeps him for its own selfish reasons, as he shows daily that he is not worth the oxygen he breathes. Hamba, Zuma!

Rob SowrySandton

