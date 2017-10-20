LETTER: SRC has its work cut out

The #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall movements changed the landscape of the University of Cape Town (UCT). The Fallist position became the dominant political force. During 2015 and 2016 property was destroyed, people were injured and racism promoted. Some academics were supportive, even when the behaviour was criminal. The #FeesMustFall period saw disruptions, damage and assaults.

In late 2016, UCT management negotiated an agreement granting conditional clemency to 11 students facing disciplinary and criminal charges arising from #Shackville. The agreement led to the establishment of the Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission, which by all accounts has struggled to get going properly. The commission will make recommendations on institutional culture, transformation, decolonisation, discrimination, identity and disability.

Commentators have criticised the appeasement of an intolerant student minority, as well the rise of the intolerant progressive left among staff. Classically liberal academics have been vilified and harassed.

In 2017, an interim SRC was elected. After two years of crisis, no centrist candidates emerged. Now, in the 2017-18 elections the multiracial DA Students Organisation (Daso) has won nine of 15 seats. But it will take a huge amount of courage for the Daso-majority SRC to deal with the management and staff who represent the UCT of 2015-16.

A mass meeting was held on October 12 to "decolonise UCT law". One poster said: "Blacks Only. All Oppressed, Conquered, Enslaved People of the African Diaspora".

