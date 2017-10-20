LETTER: No joy from tax office

Claire Bisseker’s column highlighting the risk of a tax revolt resulting from disillusioned taxpayers prompts me to suggest other causes for the decline in tax collection (Resentful taxpayers will not pay up, October 17).

Our church applied for registration as a nontaxpaying entity during 2016 so that our minister could pay the taxes we as a church withhold from his salary. Despite many calls to the official who received all the requisite documents for registration, no response has been forthcoming from the revenue service. In other words, taxes from the minister’s modest salary have not been collected since June 2015.

Pumezo JonasSummerstrand