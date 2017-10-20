Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No joy from tax office

20 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Claire Bisseker’s column highlighting the risk of a tax revolt resulting from disillusioned taxpayers prompts me to suggest other causes for the decline in tax collection (Resentful taxpayers will not pay up, October 17).

Our church applied for registration as a nontaxpaying entity during 2016 so that our minister could pay the taxes we as a church withhold from his salary. Despite many calls to the official who received all the requisite documents for registration, no response has been forthcoming from the revenue service. In other words, taxes from the minister’s modest salary have not been collected since June 2015.

Pumezo JonasSummerstrand

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Tax revolt will lead to a legal battle that only ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: McKinsey’s winning ways
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA owes the DA a great debt ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Gigaba needs serious wings to save ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROB ROSE: Deloitte may find itself first up ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.