LETTER: Law inhibits job creation

Our labour legislation is still acting as a handbrake on the development and growth of small business. We all know that small business is the future of job creation, yet one of the most insidious pieces of labour legislation is the recent amendment to the Labour Relations Act stating that any employee placed for more than three months in a job will become a permanent staff member.

Even if the employee has been employed by a labour broker he or she automatically becomes employed by the client. This automatic permanency of employment has sent an enormous shudder through the small business environment. Even the Department of Labour has stated that the biggest area of growth in job creation has been through contractual and short-term employees.

It would be useful if both Nedlac and the Department of Labour would do proper investigations before they steam-roll through labour law changes that are to the detriment of those who want to enter the job market. Most of the existing legislation and suggested amendments only take into account those who are already in employ.

Small businesses, with this at the back of their minds, are thinking twice before they enter into contracts of employment.

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesman