LETTER: ‘Zupta is beyond irrational — he’s gone mad!’

If Zupta had desisted from damaging the country we might be more content to let the president run out his term but, if anything, national damage is being intensified despite being in full view of all.

Surely, though, there are now grounds on which he can be successfully and urgently attacked either through the courts or by deputy presidential take-over on the grounds of his persistent irrational behaviour causing national damage? In terms of his presidential responsibilities, he should be judged to have gone mad!

It is evident that in terms of his personal, totally selfish motivation, his actions are entirely rational; but in terms of his position as president of the country and his duties and oath of office, they are entirely irrational and — effectively, sabotage. He is simply a traitor.

Taking only the example of his Cabinet reshuffles, they have to be judged irrational: in neither reshuffle did he consult his party co-leaders and either he placed (and displaced) ministers irrationally at the previous reshuffle or at his latest reshuffle (or both), because no minister can reasonably be deemed to have succeeded or failed in less than half a year, and moving them around like pieces on a chess board simply prevents their performance.

That it is pretty evident to all what his real motivations are — and that they create further damage and risk to the country — only adds emphasis to their irrationality judged in terms of his official duties.

For the sake of the country, the sooner he goes the better.

Roger BriggsEdenvale