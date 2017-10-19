LETTER: ANC’s unsmart meters

The DA has trounced the corrupt ANC in yet another major court battle. On October 13, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of the DA-led city of Tshwane, as it set aside a R2bn smart meter contract that was fraudulently awarded by the previous ANC administration to the company PEU.

About 13,000 smart or prepaid electricity meters have already been rolled out, but the high court found this contract to be "constitutionally invalid". Having previously been challenged on the legality of this contract, the then ANC administration tried to slip through a sham "termination contract" in favour of PEU to the value of R950m.

The R950m was retained in a trust pending the outcome of the court case, and this sum is now to be released to the city to be used for the benefit of Tshwane residents.

Have die-hard ANC supporters taken note of this and considered their political future or is it just (corrupt) business as usual? Are the rank and file members in towns and rural areas aware of these continuously corrupt practices perpetrated by their party? Or do T-shirts, food parcels and promises of "a better life" still have influence?

Solly Msimanga, the competent mayor of Tshwane, has emphasised his wish that this judgment sends the right message to every negligent city manager, every dishonest mayor and every unscrupulous service provider doing business with government. Regrettably, I believe such dishonest and unscrupulous behaviour is set to increase in the dying days of Jacob Zuma’s appalling "leadership".

John PerryHartbeespoort