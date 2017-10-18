Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mountain of evidence against Zuma

18 October 2017 - 05:30
Jacob Zuma. GETTY IMAGES/AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE
Jacob Zuma. GETTY IMAGES/AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE

The media is ablaze with reports that the KPMG forensic report could be Jacob Zuma’s "get out of jail card". Not so fast. Although the report is purportedly flawed, it is not pro non scripto (as though not written). It is also not a quintessential element in the prosecution.

There is a mountain of evidence against the man. After all, 783 charges is an abundance of offences. Zuma’s real "get out of jail card" will be tested when he is arrested and has to prove he is not a flight risk. Notwithstanding pictures of a mansion in Dubai that appeared in the media, his son Duduzane has a flat there and seems to be resident. There are other issues as well, such as whether Zuma’s age and health will stand up to the rigours of a marathon trial.

The ANC bees will soon be deserting their honeypot, that is for sure.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s self-serving reshuffle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Audit firms lay low lest they too get tagged for ...
Opinion
3.
Catastrophic jobless rate warrants institution of ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba has no rabbit to pull out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
XOLISA PHILLIP: ANC top six share blame for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Criticism gets you bugged
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma must pay back this money too
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No redemption for Zuma
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A bit rich from you, Zuma
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.