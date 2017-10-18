LETTER: Mountain of evidence against Zuma

The media is ablaze with reports that the KPMG forensic report could be Jacob Zuma’s "get out of jail card". Not so fast. Although the report is purportedly flawed, it is not pro non scripto (as though not written). It is also not a quintessential element in the prosecution.

There is a mountain of evidence against the man. After all, 783 charges is an abundance of offences. Zuma’s real "get out of jail card" will be tested when he is arrested and has to prove he is not a flight risk. Notwithstanding pictures of a mansion in Dubai that appeared in the media, his son Duduzane has a flat there and seems to be resident. There are other issues as well, such as whether Zuma’s age and health will stand up to the rigours of a marathon trial.

The ANC bees will soon be deserting their honeypot, that is for sure.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff