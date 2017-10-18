LETTER: Heed call of Red October

The SACP has launched its annual Red October Campaign in Joburg. Although not well reported in the media, this year’s theme requires all of us to support the campaign.

This Red October targets violence against women, children and the elderly, and crime in general.

Just last week it was reported that about 90 children were sexually abused by a security guard at a school. Some teachers were aware of this but didn’t care enough to report it.

As if this was not enough, another schoolgirl suffered the same fate in Pretoria.

This shows that our society is sick and doesn’t care about the future of our children. It is therefore our duty to heed the SACP’s call.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein