LETTER: Wheel of prejudice turns

"The chief cause of human error is to be found in prejudices picked up in childhood," said Rene Descartes, the French philosopher. Children are born without prejudice; society imposes it.

It seems that mankind needs "feindbilder" (enemy images) for motivation and survival. The "us" and "them" syndrome forms the basis of most belief systems, politics and ideologies and is centred on religion, race, resources, territory and the fear of losing exclusivity.

Demagogues and warmongers thrive on these fears. Wars are related to deeply imprinted prejudices. Wars have led to mass migration, exporting prejudices to other regions. The exclusivity that people could not pursue in their own countries was often imposed on the native inhabitants of their new "fatherlands".

After the Second World War, a more open world order was introduced. Physical and ideological borders and walls crumbled in most western countries, while ideological wars sadly have been waged in other parts of the world.

Ironically, a flood of refugees from countries afflicted by war and natural disasters in recent years reawakened the deep-seated prejudices among many of those nations that were themselves subjected to similar prejudices in the past. The opportunities they had in their new "fatherlands", mostly at the cost of native inhabitants, are denied to current work seekers and vulnerable refugees.

The current leader of the so-called free world is gambling with world peace by pursuing the narrow nationalism that led to the last world war. There is nothing new under the sun.

Dawie JacobsSterrewag