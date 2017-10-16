Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need more inquests

16 October 2017 - 05:30
Ahmed Timol. Picture: AHMED TIMOL MEMORIAL WEBSITE
The recent judgment on the death of Ahmed Timol raises more questions than answers.

We understand that apartheid did not tolerate political activism, but his death was brutal to say the least. If it wasn’t for this inquest we would have been denied the truth on this matter.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission did not do any justice to the victim or his family — those responsible for his death must be brought to book and account for this assassination.

We deserve the truth not only concerning Timol’s murder but also many others that were hidden from us, including that of Chris Hani. We have reason to believe there is more to his death than we have been told.

If more time is wasted on these investigations we will never know the truth.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

