LETTER: Time to say no to Eskom

16 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: Marianne Schwankhart
The arrogance of Eskom can no longer be left unchallenged. To ask for exorbitant price increases while ignoring all principles of good governance is yet another demonstration of its total disregard for any form of decency.

No need to elaborate on the extent of its corrupt business practices or the looting that is commonplace and admitted to by Eskom itself. All agree on that. What needs to be understood, is: who foots the bill?

The user has paid and is expected to pay more. But why should we? As long as we are silent, the rot will continue. No one can expect the user to foot the bill for fraudulent, corrupt deals done under the guise of black economic empowerment. Who is Eskom to decide that it will not give business to majority white-owned entities no matter the value proposition? Whose money is it dishing out?

The boards of Eskom, past and current, unfortunately have proven their worth. A minister that goes from ultimatum to ultimatum has demonstrated her incapacity to control the entity. If she does not act decisively and effectively who is supposed to?

In the real business world Eskom would not have engaged in deliberate demand destructive practices. It would have reined in costs and managed its assets.

To even contemplate building another nuclear power station defies all logic. Shortly, we will need no power. Industry is dying. So is mining. Jobs are being destroyed. Increasing tariffs will expedite the process of destruction.

We, the users, hold the key. Dig in and say "no more".

Gerrit Pretorius
Via e-mail

