LETTER: Jordan admired by many

In his book review Edward Tsumele says Pallo Jordan is still highly regarded within the ANC (Pallo Jordan urges BEE winners to plough back their gains, October 12). I am sure this high regard is not confined to the ANC — I think many other citizens who are aware of his extensive contribution to the country prior to the qualifications debacle also continue to recognise his considerable worth.

As I recall his was more a sin of omission than of deliberate commission: he just failed to continue correcting people who addressed him as "doctor".

I remember wishing at the time that some respectable university would solve the problem by awarding him the honorary doctorate many felt he had earned, so it is good to see his head above the parapet again.

Roger Briggs Edenvale