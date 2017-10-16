LETTER: DA has not beaten Nats

South African government policy will continue to be dictated by the most commonly acceptable and virtually unimpugnable Freedom Charter principles. Voters need simply elect the best implementation managers.

The ANC, encumbered by its own struggle mentality and history and compromised by unfortunate leadership, manifesting in corruption, allows the DA to reasonably claim to be better. Voters cannot, however, trust in the DA’s ability.

Well-oiled Cape Town and the Western Cape had been "best run" under several governments, including the National Party and ANC. DA success should not rank higher.

At this time the Cape Town DA government is not managing the city’s most pressing matters — safety and security, the economic divide and water — very well. Recent development decisions favour the rich (and white) above the poor (and black). The water crisis is an inevitable outcome of years of poor strategic and tactical management. The call is for a superior South African coalition manager for the best possible policy implementation.

Drewan BairdStellenbosch