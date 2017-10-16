Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Can we believe this?

16 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
- Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Image:

Jim Grant, in his latest Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, raises a number of troubling questions concerning the world’s biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater. Apparently Bridgewater has directly lent money to its auditor, KPMG.

KPMG’s response is that "these lending relationships … do not and will not impair KMPG’s ability to exercise objective and impartial judgement in connection with financial statement audits of the Bridgewater funds".

Yeah, right.

James DrewVia e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Only the end of the beginning
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIM COHEN: Zuma’s trials are like a never-ending ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Kleptocracy upsets delicate balance of mutual ...
Opinion
4.
How Ithuba loads the odds against Lotto players ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Pace of state capture picking up
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Reel in Grant Thornton
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Look deeper into KPMG
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: KPMG’s tarnished past
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hysteria over audit regulator must end
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cut ties with government
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spells trouble for quality
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.