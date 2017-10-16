LETTER: Can we believe this?

Jim Grant, in his latest Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, raises a number of troubling questions concerning the world’s biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater. Apparently Bridgewater has directly lent money to its auditor, KPMG.

KPMG’s response is that "these lending relationships … do not and will not impair KMPG’s ability to exercise objective and impartial judgement in connection with financial statement audits of the Bridgewater funds".

Yeah, right.

James DrewVia e-mail