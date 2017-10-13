Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saga of incompetence

13 October 2017 - 05:30
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
Your editorial (Pace of capture picking up, October 11) was a striking condemnation of the incompetence of leaders in our government.

In the words of health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba, former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu "was clueless" in her handling of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in which 118 lives were lost. The saga of incompetence continues and is being preserved by the ANC and government through lack of incisive intellect.

The case against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is just as bad as that of Mahlangu. In fact, Lynne Brown, Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane and Fikile Mbalula, to name a few, know as much about their jobs as any primary schoolboy.

Napoleon Bonaparte said that "in politics, stupidity is not a handicap", but he had clearly never met any ANC leaders. It has become apparent that the ANC government intends to rape and plunder the country’s resources until only its skeletal remains are left.

Gigaba and Mbalula seem accustomed to shooting their mouths off about being saviours in their portfolios. The dilemma is that the tasks at hand far exceed their talent and intellect, although they are blissfully unaware of that. The problem is clear. The ANC is not fit to govern.

Nathan Cheiman Northcliff

