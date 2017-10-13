Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Party funding on the table

13 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK

Prof Mia Swart (Private funding of parties will reveal who pulls the strings, October 11) laments the fact that "this topic has not been scrutinised more closely" yet appears unaware that an ad hoc committee of Parliament is currently dealing with the regulation of public and private funding of political parties and has tabled a Draft Political Party Funding Bill for public comment.

The committee has solicited the views of the public and has conducted open public hearings on this critical issue, which Business Day has reported on.

Lawson NaidooExecutive secretary, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

