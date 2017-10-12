LETTER: Reel in Grant Thornton

You reported earlier in the week that South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane has so far paid Grant Thornton R20m to study all SARS documents from 2007 to 2014, and you link this work to the "fishing expedition" he is conducting against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Pardon me, but why don’t we go for Grant Thornton in the same way we went for KPMG? To my mind, the work the firm is doing is on a par with the work KPMG did for SARS on the rogue unit. They are therefore no less culpable in state capture.

Or are lawyers royal game?

James DrewVia e-mail