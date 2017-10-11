LETTER: Police minister reckless

I don’t know if Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has ever benefited, in his formative years or to this day, from proper upbringing and grooming. If he has, one must wonder why it is so easy for him to regularly use expletives without thinking, or wondering if such reckless use of the language could cause offence to many people.

I am also convinced he has no understanding of what the Bill of Rights enshrined in our Constitution means. He seems to think the people arrested by his police, for whatever criminal offence, have no rights that are protected by the law, and so his police can simply force them to ingest their own urine.

Mbalula’s public life has been marked by incidents of impropriety and indiscretion.

His behaviour belongs to the archaic mentality of the apartheid police ministries.

Fr Mangaliso MdhlelaVia e-mail