LETTER: Circus is still in town

A headline in the Business & Economy section on October 9 (Eskom clowning with future of SA), made me think of author and stand-up comedian George Carlin’s quote about circuses: "Just ’cause you got the monkey off your back, doesn’t mean the circus has left town."

Ben Ngubane, Brian Molefe, Johnny Dladla and Koko the Clown "all helped to generate lies, and some electricity", (as reported in Financial Mail of August 31).

Ably assisted, thereafter, by Anoj Singh and now head clown Sean Maritz, who, incidentally, is alleged to have appointed one of his comrades to a position in the IT department at a salary of R100,000 a month.

How feasible is it that so many buffoons have been appointed to head an entity that is arguably the largest and most important one owned by the state? With R400bn in loans that could be called up as a result of Eskom’s irrational actions, the utility faces a serious possibility of having to cough up billions to creditors. Not to mention the probability of a credit downgrade.

Eskom’s board, lacking probity, will no doubt behave in the manner suggested by Salvador Dali, the artist: "What is important is to spread confusion, not eliminate it."

An American writer on business management, Tom Peters, once said: "If you’re not confused, you’re not paying attention."

Nathan Cheiman Northcliff