Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu’s racism rankles

10 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Apart from haemorrhaging members and lacking the gumption to let go of the coat-tails of its rotten-to-the-core alliance partner, the ANC, Cosatu has now further besmirched its name by making racist comments about certain prominent individuals. The comments are so offensive one wonders if the organisation is not now recruiting members from the toxic Black First, Land First, or just borrowing its vocabulary.

The most outrageous attack was made on Michael Sun, the member of the mayoral committee for public safety in Johannesburg, who accepted a memorandum from Cosatu and the SACP in the absence of mayor Herman Mashaba on September 27.

Sun was referred to as a "fong kong", "Mr Lee" and a "karate expert" in front of 1,000 marchers, including a silent and thus complicit Blade Nzimande.

One could be forgiven for thinking such derogatory comments would be uttered by a decidedly ignorant and unsophisticated member of Cosatu’s rank and file, but no — this was from none other than Cosatu’s Gauteng provincial secretary, Dumisani Dakile.

When asked to apologise, he refused, only to repeat his original comments. Such is the calibre of Cosatu’s senior officials.

A week to 10 days later, the "leadership" did indeed apologise, under some duress, but their abuse had already struck home. And Dakile? Well, he is still provincial secretary, so expect more of the same from him.

John PerryHartbeespoort

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is rotten to the core
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Record market boom makes no noise
Opinion / Editorials
3.
In the state-capture depression, it is darkly ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mr Razzmatazz refuses to say ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Battle of salaries and ceilings puts ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.