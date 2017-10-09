LETTER: Killer had to be a lunatic

I was amazed to read in various media that the Las Vegas killer, Stephen Paddock, exhibited no symptoms of mental illness. Apart from the fact that he murdered at least 59 people, my submission is that any person who has the number of guns found in Paddock’s possession must be deranged. He allegedly owned 40 weapons, which is permitted in terms of Nevada’s gun laws.

An abundance of weapons of this nature and quantity in anyone’s possession should be self-explanatory. Clearly, Paddock was a lunatic, despite what his family and friends say about his unassuming character.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff