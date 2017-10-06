Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where has courage gone?

06 October 2017 - 05:30
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

Can someone please explain to me the following dichotomy: how is it that ANC people who showed the most extraordinary courage in their opposition to the apartheid government, risking imprisonment, persecution and death, cannot now apparently show any moral strength in opposing blatant corruption, state capture and abuse of state institutions?

The same seeming absence of ability to oppose leadership waywardness was shown during the Mbeki era, when AIDS denialism, supported by his then minister of health, probably led to the early deaths of an estimated 300,000 people. What is it? Who was it who said that for evil to triumph all it takes is for good people to do nothing?

Peter CurleForest Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: McKinsey’s McKinky fees
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Jacob Zuma’s personal colonisation funded by ...
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The most useless CEO ever?
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
DANIËL KRIEL: Myeni's real victims
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
TIM COHEN: Afrikaner plan a far cry from ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC a fossil stuck in 1917
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Of factions and rebels
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transparency may backfire
Opinion

LETTER: ANC stunts black growth
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Candidates must speak up
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC rubbishes legacy
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.