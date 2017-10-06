LETTER: Where has courage gone?

Can someone please explain to me the following dichotomy: how is it that ANC people who showed the most extraordinary courage in their opposition to the apartheid government, risking imprisonment, persecution and death, cannot now apparently show any moral strength in opposing blatant corruption, state capture and abuse of state institutions?

The same seeming absence of ability to oppose leadership waywardness was shown during the Mbeki era, when AIDS denialism, supported by his then minister of health, probably led to the early deaths of an estimated 300,000 people. What is it? Who was it who said that for evil to triumph all it takes is for good people to do nothing?

Peter CurleForest Town