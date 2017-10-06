Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deal with issue of abuse

06 October 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The situation at the Marikana settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats needs decisive intervention. The visit by the police minister and appointment of a new station commander are commendable, but it is too early for us to see any results. What that community needs to fight gangsterism goes beyond policing and militarism. These problems illustrate a societal issue the majority of the country’s population suffer from, namely substance abuse, be it drugs or alcohol.

The area needs better sporting facilities, schools and libraries to keep young people off the streets.

Liquor outlets also need to be monitored more carefully. Most importantly, though, police need to work with such communities to deal with the scourge of gangs. Bringing in the military won’t help.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

