LETTER: Cape going nowhere soon

With the Western Cape economy under siege due to drought and level 5 water restrictions in place, the province is going nowhere (Will thriving Western Cape go its own way? October 3).

Dam levels are at 37% of capacity at present, from just above 50% at this time last year. If consumption continues at the present rate, greater Cape Town will have no water by December. With no clean water there can be no growth.

In addition, avian flu is causing massive destruction to the Western Cape poultry industry. No doubt temporary and permanent job losses are on the cards. The ripple effect on families and communities is going to be devastating for six months or more.

The Western Cape decoupling? Not a chance!

Eckehardt FicinusDunkeld