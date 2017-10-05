LETTER: Women left out of policy

I have tried to understand what drives the rhetoric of radical economic transformation. My own understanding is that it is a genuine initiative to transform the economy to the benefit of the majority in SA. The last time I checked the population statistics indicated that women are in the majority in this country, yet radical economic transformation is conspicuously silent on the issue of women economic empowerment.

The latest research shows that women are underrepresented in the ownership and management control of JSE-listed companies. In fact, ownership patterns across the private sector indicate that less than 30% of women are owners of businesses.

It is time empowerment policies that sound politically correct, such as broad-based black economic empowerment and radical economic transformation, take women more seriously.

International research has shown that companies that introduce gender diversity in their boards perform at a higher level.

Ncumisa Lilitha VabazaVia e-mail