LETTER: Unqualified decisions

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I read that the excuse given by President Jacob Zuma for missing the deadline to endorse the new SABC board was that he was still verifying the qualifications of the candidates but that he was treating the matter with urgency.

Who is he kidding? Has he ever done anything without an ulterior motive? How can an uneducated person decide who is and who is not qualified to fill these posts, unless there is something else cooking?

This, unfortunately, is the reason we are going down the tubes as a country — unqualified people making decisions that affect the economy and our lives.

JM Bouvier Bryanston