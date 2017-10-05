LETTER: Of factions and rebels

The ANC is frequently referred to as suffering from "factionalism" and calls are made to "unify" the party. But is this helpful? Is factionalism the problem and is unity the cure?

Factionalism refers to a conflict within a group of people. In this case, group would refer to the ANC, which was elected to act in the best long-term interest of the majority of South Africans.

Genuine factions within the ANC might differ on how to achieve this goal — quickly or slowly, radically or co-operatively — but they would not deliberately act in ways counter to what they believe is best, in the long term, for the majority. Factions need to debate the policies required to achieve the common goal, and unity around policy would be a noble aim.

In contrast, people hiding behind the cloak of ANC membership but acting primarily for the benefit of a selected few can no longer be considered as representing the ANC’s elected mandate. Hence, they are not a faction of the ANC but a rebel group, striving to hijack the name of the ANC with dubious intent. The only solution is expulsion, not reconciliation.

The South African electorate will not support an ANC that does not expel and enforce legal action against the captured rebels. Similarly, if the rebels succeed in hijacking the ANC it will receive even less electoral support.

Once one talks of captured rebels as the problem and expulsion as the cure, the logical and moral path is clarified.

Philip MaxtonVia e-mail