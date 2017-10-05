LETTER: Cadres are sinking SOEs

There can be no argument that something is desperately wrong with SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and the fact that nearly all of them are in the same boat suggests that they share a common problem. Management and oversight is poor, to say the least.

Why? Because of the cadre deployment policy used by this government. This results, almost inevitably, in people who lack the required experience and skills being placed in control of large and highly complex industries and utilities. While it may have been possible to keep the lid on for a while, the pressure eventually becomes too high and all is revealed.

The repair and rebuilding process will not be quick, but until a start is made nothing will change. The state has to acknowledge the fact of, and the cause of, the problems, and embark on a planned course of remedial action. The private enterprise model would not be a bad example to follow.

Start with an appropriately qualified and experienced person appointed as CEO, set clear performance criteria and allow them to pick their team. The CEO’s head is the first to fall if the performance criteria are not met. The abrogation of ministerial responsibility is a major contributory factor in all of this.

Geoff MansellParkwood