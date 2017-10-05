LETTER: ANC a fossil stuck in 1917

The fact that Edna Molewa quotes Vladimir Lenin on "rogue capitalism" in her baleful broadside against the private sector tells you everything you need to know about the ANC (Radical economic transformation the only way to halt monopoly grip on the economy, September 29).

The governing party is stuck in Russia circa November 1917, fighting an imaginary White Army of "monopoly capitalists". The sooner the South African electorate dumps this ideologically fossilised bunch of miserable kleptocrats, the sooner we can work towards growing the economy, creating jobs and bringing about real economic transformation.

Now that would be radical.

Michael Cardo, MP DA economic development spokesman