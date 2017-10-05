LETTER: All hail ordinary heroes

I enjoyed Patrice Rassou’s caution with regard to cryptocurrencies. His assessment that those who got rich in a gold rush were those "selling the shovels" made me chuckle. Personal greed is so easy to exploit on so many levels.

The theft of state assets in search of personal wealth by the new political elite dominates our narrative, and often your pages. But if those assets remained unpilfered I’m not sure we, the righteous, would summon the community motivation to tackle some of the nation’s structural flaws: hunger and nutritional poverty among our huge urban working class; waste — especially plastic — that will never break down, degrading the environment of those we must uplift; inadequate education of a future workforce required to fuel prosperity.

Governments are almost always self-serving and rarely deliver "radical economic transformation". That’s why we need to recognise great work being done by individuals, charitable groups and nonprofits. Yet so little reporting of their great work makes its way into our newspapers. Real people have provided their own shovels and are toiling in the real fields of transformation.

Ian JamesSomerset West