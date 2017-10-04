LETTER: We question Dr Rex’s ability to assess an orthopaedic surgeon’s knowledge of evidence

As the South African Orthopaedic Association (SAOA), the South African Knee Society (Saks) and the South African Arthroplasty Society (Saas) write this letter in response to your article in your Insights: Medical cover options for 2018 insert on September 28 2017 regarding the piece entitled, "ICPS offers a win-win for arthroplasty — better, more affordable care in hip and knee surgery."

We believe several statements made in this article are incorrect. In addition, the article appears to breach the ethical rules of the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA, ethical rule 3) as ICPS is being promoted.

The SAOA, Saks and Saas acknowledge that there is scope to decrease the average spend on hip and knee arthroplasty and to monitor and report on outcome measures. We have been working together with some of the larger medical funders to help decrease the costs and ensure sustainability in funding hip and knee arthroplasty.

We have encountered many legal and ethical issues, which have delayed the process. We are certain that once these issues are addressed, all hip and knee arthroplasty performed in SA will be of the highest quality at an affordable price.

Your article aims to promote a business that sets a "clinical pathway" for medical specialists to follow based on Dr Rex, a general practitioner’s opinion of protocols. Dr Rex states that "healthcare practitioners practise … without … a multidisciplinary approach or reference to evidence-based best practice".

We question Dr Rex’s ability to assess an orthopaedic surgeon’s knowledge of evidence. No specialist can qualify without having knowledge of the latest medical evidence in his specialty. The HPCSA requires all doctors to comply with continuing professional development (CPD) credits to be able to practice, ensuring that South African healthcare practitioners update their professional knowledge for the benefit of the public.

Most local doctors charge a "fee-for-service". In the past, the South African Medical Association (Sama) published a billing manual with an agreed tariff guideline. Sama was instructed to discontinue publishing a "doctors billing manual" as this was deemed "doctor collusion" by a ruling of the competition commissioner.

Doctors are prohibited from discussing fees with their colleagues. This has no bearing on the risk to the funders as the funders reimburse according to the scheme rate and the patient is left with the financial burden should there be a shortfall. This shortfall must legally be discussed with the patient prior to any procedures and so the patient should not be prejudiced.

We believe the current medical billing system can be improved but needs to be done in consultation with the funders, competition commission, HPCSA and Council for Medical schemes. We have embarked on that process.

ICPS claims to have reduced complications, decreased re-admission rates and shorter hospital stay. We query whether this is based on the national average or is this the improvement for their contracted doctors only. If ICPS has better outcomes and decreased complications, that should be published in peer-reviewed journals comparing these to outcomes and complication rates from non-ICPS orthopaedic surgeons.

In order to achieve the numbers ICPS quote, patients need to meet certain criteria and follow the recommended clinical pathway. Should they fail to comply, they are liable for financial penalties. This results in "cherry picking", resulting in only certain patients benefiting from this clinical model.

This model is probably acceptable for patients who signed up to schemes where arthroplasty was excluded and now may be a bonus. However, for patients who signed up on a scheme that included arthroplasty, they may find themselves being selected out. This would preclude them being given an arthroplasty benefit they originally had signed up for.

Furthermore, patients may be discharged prematurely from hospital to an environment that is not ideally equipped to manage them and at times with inadequate access and funds for rehabilitation. Re-admission is discouraged and may result in nondeclaration of problems or concerns.

ICPS has signed exclusivity agreements with certain funders. According to a high court ruling no funder may have an exclusive deal with any designated service provider. If another provider matched the price of the exclusive provider, they cannot be excluded from providing the service.

Fedhealth refuses to engage any other service providers and limit their members to the ICPS network. There is a misconception that the "network doctors" are better than the nonnetwork doctors. Under the current arrangement, patients are channelled away from their doctor of choice to a network doctor. This constitutes supersession that is a breach of HPCSA ethical rule 10.

Finally, the HPCSA has ruled that only the doctor who provided the service can bill, and distribute the money, for the service to a colleague of equal qualification. It is both illegal and unethical for a general practitioner to bill on behalf an orthopaedic surgeon, hospital and prosthesis supplier without authorisation from the respective regulatory authorities. We await clarity from HPCSA on this matter.

We question who is benefiting in the ICPS deal. Is it the funder, the patient or ICPS and their shareholders? The true win-win is when all orthopedic surgeons are providing outcome-based care at affordable rates for the funders and patients within the framework of the law and ethical guidelines.

The public should be free to be managed by their healthcare provider of choice. The SAOA, Saks and Saas are committed to a process that will work with all funders and statutory bodies, enabling us to serve our patients in the best manner possible.

SAOA, Saks and Saas